Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2024 | 15:26
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kiefa Inc.: Kiefa Raises $2M Seed Round

Kiefa to expand its management and analytics platform for cannabis cultivators.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Kiefa, a cannabis SaaS platform, announced its $2 million Seed Round today led by Bienville with participation from Alaris Capital. Kiefa's mission is to empower cultivators to efficiently craft cannabis.

"Kiefa is creating a system that will allow operators in every stratification to have better visibility and control over their crop management," said Michael Towey of Good Day Farm. Early adopters are saving time planning crops, forecasting yields, and managing their labor.

"The cannabis industry is complex due to the regulatory environment and fragmented supply chain." Said Peter Heidrich, Co-founder and CEO of Kiefa. "We see an opportunity to build cutting edge solutions for the producers at the top of the chain, and drive better outcomes for all stakeholders that rely on the plant."

Kiefa was founded in June 2022 in New York by Peter Heidrich and Joe Giunti, and plans to use this Seed funding to continue building their engineering and go-to-market teams.

Contacts
Peter Heidrich
peter.heidrich@kiefa.io

SOURCE: Kiefa Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.