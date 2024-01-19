Kiefa Inc.: Kiefa Raises $2M Seed Round

Kiefa to expand its management and analytics platform for cannabis cultivators.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Kiefa, a cannabis SaaS platform, announced its $2 million Seed Round today led by Bienville with participation from Alaris Capital. Kiefa's mission is to empower cultivators to efficiently craft cannabis.

"Kiefa is creating a system that will allow operators in every stratification to have better visibility and control over their crop management," said Michael Towey of Good Day Farm. Early adopters are saving time planning crops, forecasting yields, and managing their labor.

"The cannabis industry is complex due to the regulatory environment and fragmented supply chain." Said Peter Heidrich, Co-founder and CEO of Kiefa. "We see an opportunity to build cutting edge solutions for the producers at the top of the chain, and drive better outcomes for all stakeholders that rely on the plant."

Kiefa was founded in June 2022 in New York by Peter Heidrich and Joe Giunti, and plans to use this Seed funding to continue building their engineering and go-to-market teams.

