Santa Maria Community Services Receives $150,000 Grant from KeyBank Foundation to Support Stable Families Program for Families on the Brink of Homelessness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Santa Maria Community Services, Inc. is pleased to announce a significant grant of $150,000 from the KeyBank Foundation, aimed at bolstering its Stable Families program. The grant will be distributed over three installments, providing critical support for families on the brink of homelessness in Hamilton County.

Santa Maria's Stable Families program seeks to extend a helping hand to households facing housing instability. The program, which targets neighborhoods and schools with high student mobility rates, offers a comprehensive range of services to promote both immediate relief and long-term stabilization. Each participating family receives individual attention and guidance from a case manager who provides:

  • Family counseling and advocacy;
  • Assistance in negotiations with landlords;
  • Locating resources for healthcare and afterschool programs;
  • Specialized support for children with unique needs;
  • Short-term financial aid for rent, transportation, and utility bills;
  • Household budgeting guidance; and
  • Connections to resources to prevent future crises.

"This generous grant from the KeyBank Foundation significantly enhances our capacity to make a difference in the lives of at-risk families," said H.A. Musser, Jr., Santa Maria President and CEO. "It strengthens our commitment to helping our program participants achieve long-lasting change by addressing and resolving the issues that push families to the brink of homelessness."

"KeyBank's purpose is to help the communities we serve thrive, and accessibility to services surrounding housing instability is a crucial element of thriving communities," said Jennifer Damiano, KeyBank Cincinnati Market President. "We are excited to partner with and support Santa Maria in their mission of promoting stable, vibrant communities across Hamilton County. We look forward to the positive outcomes that will come from the Stable Families program."

To qualify for the Stable Families program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Residency in Hamilton County;
  • At least one school-aged child who is enrolled in school;
  • A housing risk factor such as eviction, inhabitable conditions, or back rent owed;
  • Willingness to participate in 12-18 months of case management; and
  • Must have some form of income and a willingness to seek employment.

