Freitag, 19.01.2024
19.01.2024 | 15:26
Sofidel Receives the 2023 Hunter Industries' Ann Hunter-Welborn Circle of Excellence Award

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Sofidel, a leading global provider of paper for hygienic and domestic use, was awarded the Ann Hunter-Welborn Circle of Excellence Award for its Papernet powered by HyTech Seas dispensers. This award from Hunter Industries is given to companies that have made a significant impact in the areas of social responsibility and sustainability.

"At Hunter Industries, sustainability means achieving a balance between our impact on people, the planet and the profits we earn," said Warren Gorowitz, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Hunter Industries. "We are thrilled to honor Sofidel for its steadfast dedication to sustainability across all facets of its business practices, especially with HyTech Seas dispensers."

Through extensive research and development, Sofidel recovers plastic waste from the ocean and repurposes it to create the HyTech Seas dispensers for hand towels and toilet paper. One ton of ocean plastic waste can make 484 hand towel dispensers and 582 toilet paper dispensers.

"Sustainability and social responsibility are at the center of everything we do at Sofidel," said Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO of Sofidel. "We are honored to receive this award, and it serves as a demonstration of our continuing commitment to help create a better, sustainable future."

Sofidel's CEO Luigi Lazzareschi was presented the award at an event on November 14 during the 2023 ISSA Show North America.

To learn more about the award, visit https://www.hunterindustries.com/news/2023-ann-hunter-welborn-circle-excellence-awards-recognize-industry-leadership-sustainable.

For more information about the Papernet HyTech Seas dispensers, visit https://hytechseas.papernet.com/.

About?The?Sofidel?Group?????
The Sofidel Group, a privately held company, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 13 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,800 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

###

Media Contact:
Brianna Fitzpatrick
Mulberry Marketing Communications
bfitzpatrick@mulberrymc.com?



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

