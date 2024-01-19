Workiva: Sustainability and the C-Suite

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Workiva
Cognizant's head of ESG, Aya Kiy-Morrocco, and Amelia Pan, managing director in the strategic advisory group of PJT Partners, join co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss how sustainability leaders can partner with their C-suite and boards to advance ESG strategy and meet stakeholder demands for transparency, accountability, and action.
