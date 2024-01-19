Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2024 | 15:50
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bloomberg Regulation Rundown: Green Taxonomies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Bloomberg
Originally published on bloomberg.com

Regulators around the world are developing green taxonomies to define precisely what environmentally sustainable business activity looks like.

In this episode of Bloomberg Regulation Rundown, our new YouTube series on evolving financial regulations, Cinzia Chiriac, Bloomberg's Head of ESG Regulatory Affairs, and Nadia Humphreys, Bloomberg's Head of Regulatory and Climate Solutions, explain how green taxonomies work and why they matter.

Explore Bloomberg's ESG Regulatory Solutions.

View more Regulatory Insights from Bloomberg's Public Policy & Regulatory Team.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bloomberg
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg



View the original press release on accesswire.com

