19.01.2024
Griffith Foods: Henry Artalejo Is Not Your Typical HR Leader

By Billy Yost

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Griffith Foods
Originally published by Billy Yost on Hispanic Executive

Henry Artalejo drops a startling piece of knowledge only a few minutes into his conversation with Hispanic Executive. The current SVP of global human resources at Griffith Foods, Artalejo is an HR and business leader with over twenty-five years of global leadership - from telecom to retail, basic ingredients to luxury chocolates-and a long history of driving HR success in both public and private companies (including an expat assignment in the Netherlands).

And he says about the last thing you expect an HR expert to say.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of Hispanic Executive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Griffith Foods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods



View the original press release on accesswire.com

