Globant Ranked by Brand Finance As the Fastest-Growing IT Brand and 5th Strongest IT Brand Globally

The recognition highlights Globant's rapid growth from the 8th to the 5th position as the strongest brand in the industry

Driven by its unique culture, Studio Networks model and AI-based suite of products and platforms, the company fosters collaboration, fuels creativity, promotes reinvention through innovative solutions, and delivers transformative results to its clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has been ranked by Brand Finance, the leading brand consultancy, as the Fastest-Growing IT Brand and 5th Strongest IT Brand globally. The recognition acknowledges the significant growth of Globant's brand over the past year, as the company was previously ranked 8th Strongest IT Brand globally.

"We are thrilled to receive the recognition of Fastest-Growing IT Brand from Brand Finance, as it is a testament to our ability to provide disruptive digital transformation solutions in an ever-evolving market," said Martin Migoya, CEO of Globant. "We are dedicated to increasing our global impact by continuing to reinvent our industry and to help our clients sustainably reinvent themselves."

According to Brand Finance, in 2023 Globant's brand value increased from $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion, showing a remarkable year-over-year growth of 33.8% and positioning it as the fastest-growing IT brand of the year. This growth was driven by the company's expanding global presence and robust financial performance, exemplified by initiatives such as pioneering the adoption of generative AI. As reported by the brand consultancy, Globant has consistently demonstrated its proactivity through new partnerships and sponsorships, as shown by its involvement with FIFA and its role as the FIFAe Series Global Sponsor in 2024 and 2025.

The research conducted by the leading consultancy brand also identified a significant increase in Brand Strength: it improved from 77 to 81, earning Globant an AAA-rated brand status and placing it among the 5 strongest IT Services brands globally.

"This latest Brand Finance recognition energizes our teams to keep challenging us to do better and bigger things in 2024. We will continue focusing on our brand values to keep expanding our presence worldwide," said Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer at Globant.

20 Years of Continuous Growth

Organizations worldwide rely on innovative software solutions to address business challenges, reinvent their offerings and processes, and disrupt their industries. Globant's success in this field is rooted in its culture, its Studio Networks model and consolidated portfolio of AI-based products and platforms. Additionally, Globant's Agile PODs methodology enhances cooperation between internal and client teams, and promotes the agility and autonomy necessary to create efficient and successful teams.

Last year, the company celebrated its 20-year anniversary with several global initiatives, including new partnerships with Major League Rugby and FIFA; the acquisition of the top global creative agency, GUT; and the company's annual flagship event, CONVERGE. The company also announced the evolution of its owned Globant X technology platforms, which leverage AI to accelerate software development and enhance digital experiences (including the Augoor, MagnifAI, StarMeUp, and GeneXus platforms).

Founded in 2003, the company currently has more than 27,500 employees (referred to as "Globers") and operates in over 30 countries for clients such as Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,500 employees, and are present in 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We stand among the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the world (2023) according to Fortune.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

