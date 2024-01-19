Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2024) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) ("Showcase") announces that it has agreed to amend the terms of its option agreement concerning its Dixie Flats-North Star Gold Project and its Woodruff Gold-Vanadium Project, which are located near Elko, Nevada. The original agreement called for Showcase to make a cash payment of US$50,000 to the optionor on January 11, 2024. Under the terms of the amending agreement, Showcase has made a US$25,000 payment and will issue 30,000 common shares in its capital to the optionor. The optionor shall not sell the shares for at least one year from the issuance date. The next cash payment due pursuant to the option agreement will be US$75,000 payable on January 11, 2025.

Showcase is a Canadian mineral exploration company with an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in Dixie Flats-North Star Gold Project and the Woodruff Gold-Vanadium Project (subject to various net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2.25% to 4.25%), which collectively consist of unpatented 254 lode mining claims covering approximately 1,818 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada.

