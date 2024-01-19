

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced $82 million in new investments from the American Rescue Plan's Capital Projects Fund to connect an additional 16,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina to high-speed internet.



He promised that over the next three years, more than 300,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina will be connected with affordable high-speed Internet.



'And by the end of the decade, we're going to finish the job, reaching all the remaining homes, schools, libraries, small businesses, healthcare facilities in North Carolina that don't have access to high-speed Internet today,' he said while speaking at Abbot's Creek Community Center in Raleigh, NC.



Construction on these American Rescue Plan funded projects is beginning or has begun in 90 percent of North Carolina counties, according to the White House.



Two American companies - CommScope and Corning - are investing more than $550 million to manufacture fiber-optic cable, creating around 650 good-paying jobs in Hickory, North Carolina, which is known as the Fiber Capital of America.



Already, 40 percent of all the optic fiber cable in the U.S. is being manufactured in Hickory.



Biden said his administration's goal is to connect everyone in America to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet by the year 2030.



He highlighted how the $3 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan funding is helping North Carolina.



Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, the Biden Administration has helped more than 22 million Americans save $30-$75 per month on their internet bills. The Administration has called on Congress to extend funding for this bipartisan program, so that millions of families can continue to access affordable high-speed internet.



