Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 3 1 December 2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 19
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
19 January 2024
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913