GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2024 | 17:30
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $375,157 or $0.15 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $3,777,342 or $1.47 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31 December 31
Income Statement 2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest Income 17,379,498 13,964,988 62,794,529 48,816,473
Interest Expense 9,488,902 2,646,470 29,042,148 5,284,922
Net Interest Income 7,890,596 11,318,518 33,752,381 43,531,551
Provision for Loan Losses0 (600,000) (450,000) (3,485,600)
Noninterest Income 1,315,404 894,272 5,974,664 5,346,556
Noninterest Expenses (8,833,769) (8,791,918) (34,823,274) (34,176,083)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 372,231 2,820,872 4,453,771 11,216,424
Income Tax 2,926 (538,052) (676,429) (2,170,111)
Net Income 375,157 2,282,820 3,777,342 9,046,313
Earnings per Share 0.15 0.89 1.47 3.52
Twelve Month Average
As of December 31 Ended December 31
Balance Sheet 2023 2022 2023 2022
Total Assets 1,771,144,330 1,680,874,912 1,710,498,702 1,715,642,031
Total Loans 1,190,277,991 1,035,607,831 1,081,065,097 949,537,258
Deposits 1,480,179,142 1,517,778,940 1,475,393,497 1,546,082,734
Stockholders' Equity 163,995,395 157,265,893 160,824,549 160,950,279
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
