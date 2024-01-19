North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $375,157 or $0.15 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $3,777,342 or $1.47 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2023.
Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.
Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.
ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.
|NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
|12900 PRESTON ROAD
|DALLAS, TEXAS
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|Income Statement
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest Income
|17,379,498
|13,964,988
|62,794,529
|48,816,473
|Interest Expense
|9,488,902
|2,646,470
|29,042,148
|5,284,922
|Net Interest Income
|7,890,596
|11,318,518
|33,752,381
|43,531,551
|Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|(600,000
|)
|(450,000
|)
|(3,485,600
|)
|Noninterest Income
|1,315,404
|894,272
|5,974,664
|5,346,556
|Noninterest Expenses
|(8,833,769
|)
|(8,791,918
|)
|(34,823,274
|)
|(34,176,083
|)
|Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary
|372,231
|2,820,872
|4,453,771
|11,216,424
|Income Tax
|2,926
|(538,052
|)
|(676,429
|)
|(2,170,111
|)
|Net Income
|375,157
|2,282,820
|3,777,342
|9,046,313
|Earnings per Share
|0.15
|0.89
|1.47
|3.52
|Twelve Month Average
|As of December 31
|Ended December 31
|Balance Sheet
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Total Assets
|1,771,144,330
|1,680,874,912
|1,710,498,702
|1,715,642,031
|Total Loans
|1,190,277,991
|1,035,607,831
|1,081,065,097
|949,537,258
|Deposits
|1,480,179,142
|1,517,778,940
|1,475,393,497
|1,546,082,734
|Stockholders' Equity
|163,995,395
|157,265,893
|160,824,549
|160,950,279
|(Prepared internally without review by
|our independent accountants)
Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com