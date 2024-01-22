HTX

HTX DAO Announces HTX and TRON as Its Ecosystem Partners



22-Jan-2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY HTX DAO Singapore | January 19, 2024 07:07 PM Eastern Standard Time Singapore, January 19, 2024 - HTX DAO today announced HTX and TRON as its ecosystem partners. This significant collaboration marks a solid step by HTX DAO in promoting the transformation of traditional exchange governance models towards decentralization and also reflects HTX DAO's leadership in the blockchain governance revolution. Through this ecosystem partnership, HTX DAO will apply its leading decentralized governance architecture to assist HTX Exchange in fundamentally reforming its governance structure and service model. This move not only enhances the transparency and efficiency of HTX in the field of blockchain governance but also strengthens its market insight and community engagement capabilities. HTX DAO, together with HTX and TRON, will implement a series of innovative collaborative programs, including marketing promotion, community rewards, and user feedback mechanisms, aimed at enhancing the user experience of HTX and expanding its influence in the global digital currency trading market. This form of cooperation will provide HTX users with more direct participation opportunities, making them an important part of the exchange's decision-making and development direction. As a builder of HTX DAO, HTX will allocate 50% of its platform revenue to donate to the liquidity of the HTX DAO ecosystem, and TRON will also contribute an equivalent amount of 50% of HTX's donation, jointly supporting the development of HTX DAO. In addition, HTX DAO looks to the future with plans to expand its cooperation scale, aiming to assist the broad development of the entire blockchain industry. The decentralized governance model of HTX DAO is not limited to exchanges and blockchain infrastructure; its innovative concepts and practices will also be applied to other areas of the blockchain industry, including but not limited to digital asset management, DeFi platforms, NFT markets, and more. HTX DAO will actively seek to establish cooperative relationships with leading institutions and innovative projects within the industry, exploring the possibilities of applying decentralized governance in different business domains. These collaborations will be based on HTX DAO's core principles of promoting decentralization, enhancing community participation, and increasing governance transparency, thereby bringing healthier and more sustainable development to the entire blockchain ecosystem. About HTX Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 205.11 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.96 billion total transactions, and over $20.43 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. About HTX DAO As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates open values and encourages all DAO participants to propose collaborations and protocol enhancements that can promote the development of HTX DAO. Contact Details HTX DAO media@htxdao.com



