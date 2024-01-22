

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 6-day lows of 1.0910 against euro and the 1.2718 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0897 and 1.2700, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 147.74 against the yen, from last week's closing value of 148.14.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 0.8679 from Friday's closing value of 0.8685.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to a 6-day low of 0.6614, a 5-day low of 0.6139 and a 1-week low of 1.3421 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6597, 0.6109 and 1.3429, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 144.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.62 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



