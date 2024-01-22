The financial data shown in this press release is provided by the FDJ group's annual accounting process and is currently being audited. It was presented to the FDJ board of directors on 18 January 2024. The Group's financial statements, currently being audited, will be approved by the board on 14 February 2024

La Française des Jeux (FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces its revenue and recurring EBITDA margin for 2023.

Good level of activity in the fourth quarter: revenue up 13.8 to €747 million and up 7.1 on a like-for-like basis1

All our businesses performed well, with very high like-for-like revenue in December:

Lottery revenue rose 7.8 to €531 million. Business benefited in particular from the success of the Euromillions super jackpot starting at €200 million at the beginning of December and the launch of EuroDreams at the start of November. These factors are contributing to the strong momentum of online lottery.

Competitive sports betting and online gaming open to competition continued to perform well, with revenue up 14.9 to €159 million, and 6.3 higher on a like-for-like basis (excluding the first consolidation of ZEturf's activities). This performance was driven by a still buoyant market, combined with very favourable results for the operator.

Over the full 2023 financial year, revenue rose 6.5 to €2,621 million and 2.8 on a like-for-like basis

Revenue from the Group's online gaming business saw strong growth, up 18.8 (13.9 on a like-for-like basis), and accounted for nearly 13 of revenue in 2023 versus 11 in 2022.

Recurring EBITDA margin of 25.1 %

The good end to the year and the digital business accounted for a significant proportion of the growth in recurring EBITDA in 2023. The recurring EBITDA stand at €675 million, thus leading to a recurring EBITDA margin of 25,1 %. This level takes into account the exceptional level of sporting results in the operator's favour at the end of the year and a reversal of a provision relating to disputes with former broker-agents. Excluding these, it would have been 24.3 %.

At the end of December 2023, after the ZEturf and Premier Lotteries Ireland payment, the net cash surplus2 was €671 million, versus €900 million at

end-December 2022.

The Group will announce its 2023 results on Thursday 15 February 2024 before the start of trading.

About FDJ Group

France's leading gaming operator and one of the industry leaders worldwide, FDJ offers responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (through its ParionsSport point de vente et ParionsSport en ligne brands), horse-race betting and poker. FDJ's performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the leading local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group implements an innovative strategy to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, by offering a responsible customer experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

1 Including Aleda and L'Addition in 2022 on a full-year basis and excluding the 2023 contribution from PLI and ZEturf. 2 Excluding innovation funds.

Contacts:

Media

01 41 10 33 82 servicedepresse@lfdj.com

Investor Relations

01 41 04 19 74 invest@lfdj.com