PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 07:18
Lord Ashcroft: New Book by Michael Ashcroft 'Red Queen? The Unauthorised Biography of Angela Rayner'

'RED QUEEN? The Unauthorised Biography of Angela Rayner' to be published on the 19th March 2024

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Rayner is one of the most arresting figures in British politics today. A self-declared socialist, she pursued an unorthodox route into politics, leaving school aged 16 while pregnant having gained no formal qualifications. After becoming a care worker, she was a trade union representative before entering the House of Commons in 2015 as the Labour MP for Ashton-under-Lyne. She served as the Shadow Secretary of State for Education for four years from 2016 and was elected deputy leader of the Labour Party in April 2020.

'Red Queen?', New Book by Michael Ashcroft

Rayner's life story has earned her a reputation as an authentic working-class voice and, thanks to her own power base and combative performances in the Commons chamber, she is widely considered to be a standout figure among Sir Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet.

But who is the real Angela Rayner? What does she actually believe in? What is she like behind the scenes? Can she unite the factions of her party to endorse the Starmer project? And does she harbour ambitions for the top job? This careful examination of her background and career seeks to answer these questions and many more.

Michael Ashcroft's new book follows the journey of a politician who has quickly become an outspoken and charismatic presence in British public life.

AUTHOR

LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. He is a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and currently honorary chairman of the International Democracy Union. He is founder and chairman of the board of trustees of Crimestoppers, vice-patron of the Intelligence Corps Museum, chairman of the trustees of Ashcroft Technology Academy, a senior fellow of the International Strategic Studies Association, a life governor of the Royal Humane Society, a former chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University and a former trustee of Imperial War Museums. Lord Ashcroft is an award-winning author who has written twenty-seven other books, largely on politics and bravery. His political books include biographies of David Cameron, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and Carrie Johnson. His seven books on gallantry in the Heroes series include two on the Victoria Cross.

www.LordAshcroft.com
www.LordAshcroftPolls.com
www.LordAshcroftWildlife.com
www.LordAshcroftMedals.com
www.LordAshcroftOnBravery.com
X & Facebook: @LordAshcroft

LINK TO PURCHASE

Price: £20.00 (Hardback).

PRE-ORDER NOW FROM BITEBACK OR AMAZON using the links below

  • Pre-order with Biteback
  • Pre-order with Amazon

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321795/Lord_Ashcroft_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000968/Lord_Ashcroft_Logo.jpg

Lord Ashcroft Polls Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lord Ashcroft Polls)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-book-by-michael-ashcroft-red-queen-the-unauthorised-biography-of-angela-rayner-302040070.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
