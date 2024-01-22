

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained slightly less pessimistic in January as both opinions about the economic climate and willingness to buy improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -28 in January from -29 in December. However, the indicator in January was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index stood at -39 in January versus -41 in December, indicating that households were less pessimistic about the economy.



The indicator for willingness to buy also advanced somewhat to -20 in January from -21 in December. Households also found the time for making major purchases less favourable than in December.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken