

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole S.A. (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA), a French banking group, said on Monday that it has acquired a 7 percent minority interest in Worldline S.A. (WLN.PA ), a payment and transactional services provider.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction serves as a part of the partnership between Credit Agricole and Worldline, for which the signing of a binding deal was announced in July 2023.



The acquisition aims to strengthen the partnership to create a major player in the French merchant payment services market, Credit Agricole said.



The transaction is expected to have an impact of less than 10 basis points on the CET1 ratio of Credit Agricole.



The preparatory work for the creation of the announced joint venture between Credit Agricole and Worldline is progressing according to the announced schedule, with an operational launch planned in 2024.



