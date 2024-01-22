Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 08:06
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Puck empowers Lebanon's female entrepreneurs with launch of 'Selfless Shelves' initiative

BEIRUT, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puck, a global brand with purpose, belonging to Arla Foods multinational dairy company, announced today the launch of "Selfless Shelves," an initiative aiming to empower five entrepreneurial women from five distinct villages in Lebanon, by granting them shelf space in Carrefour stores to sell their handcrafted and locally sourced produce known as "mouneh," packed in repurposed Puck glass jars. These jars highlight each woman's heart-warming story and aim to support their families with earned income. The artisanal products these five women will be selling include culinary delights such as makdous eggplant, zaatar, dried orange bitter peels, sumac, and pumpkin jam and are now available on shelves at select Carrefour branches in Lebanon starting from January 22, 2024.

Puck empowers Lebanon's female entrepreneurs with launch of 'Selfless Shelves' initiative

Puck is launching the initiative in light of the economic crisis in Lebanon, which has left a staggering 63% of women unemployed - as stated in a report by UN Women. This is particularly prevalent in the remote regions of Lebanon where job opportunities have reached an all-time low. As a result, women across Lebanon's villages have resorted to selling "mouneh" to their communities as a means of earning a basic income. Puck noticed the initiative these women were taking towards supporting their families and decided to encourage them to continue pursuing homegrown forms of income by providing jars and shelf space for their products.

Yahia Adel Z AlSharif, Head of Category at Arla Foods, expressed enthusiasm for this campaign, stating: "Puck's proactive efforts towards community-wide sustainable consumer behaviour aim to generate positive change on a socioeconomic and environmental level. It is inspiring to see Puck take steps through ongoing campaigns to encourage mindful habits by reusing its glass jars whilst also supporting and empowering Lebanon's women-led local artisanal businesses."

And this is just the beginning. Puck understands the importance of female empowerment in society and has announced that the "Selfless Shelves" initiative is a pilot for more programs that the brand intends to roll out in the future, to continue taking conscious steps towards the improvement of women's wellbeing by providing them with healthier products, a variety of offerings and inspirational recipes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321415/Puck_Selfless_Shelves.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/puck-empowers-lebanons-female-entrepreneurs-with-launch-of-selfless-shelves-initiative-302038120.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.