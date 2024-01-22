Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
19.01.24
14:30 Uhr
5,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESUVIUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,68009:31
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 08:06
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

22 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

19/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

48,904

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

478.60p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

469.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

473.36p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,942,939 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,942,939. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,270,958 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,962,066.98.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

473.36p

48,904

Chi-X (CHIX)

0.00p

0

BATE (BATE)

0.00p

0

Aquis (AQXE)

0.00p

0

Turquoise (TRQX)

0.00p

0

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

600

478.60

10:12:35

00386248771TRLO0.1.1

XLON

653

478.60

10:12:35

00386248772TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

478.60

10:12:35

00386248773TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

478.60

10:12:35

00386248774TRLO0.1.1

XLON

95

477.40

10:12:58

00386248813TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

477.80

10:26:20

00386252417TRLO0.1.1

XLON

101

477.80

10:26:20

00386252418TRLO0.1.1

XLON

531

477.80

10:26:20

00386252419TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

477.80

10:26:20

00386252421TRLO0.1.1

XLON

800

477.80

10:26:20

00386252420TRLO0.1.1

XLON

167

477.40

10:26:20

00386252422TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

477.40

10:26:20

00386252425TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1253

477.40

11:44:34

00386267016TRLO0.1.1

XLON

216

477.40

11:44:34

00386267017TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

477.40

11:44:34

00386267018TRLO0.1.1

XLON

142

477.20

11:45:03

00386267144TRLO0.1.1

XLON

77

477.40

11:47:18

00386267474TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

476.80

11:54:25

00386268443TRLO0.1.1

XLON

607

476.80

11:54:25

00386268444TRLO0.1.1

XLON

646

476.80

11:54:25

00386268445TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

476.80

11:54:25

00386268446TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

475.60

12:04:45

00386269798TRLO0.1.1

XLON

670

475.60

12:04:45

00386269797TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

475.60

12:04:45

00386269799TRLO0.1.1

XLON

183

475.60

12:04:45

00386269800TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

475.80

12:04:53

00386269813TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1074

476.00

12:27:26

00386272768TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

476.00

12:27:26

00386272769TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

476.00

12:27:26

00386272770TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1253

475.20

12:32:20

00386273503TRLO0.1.1

XLON

228

475.20

12:32:20

00386273504TRLO0.1.1

XLON

358

475.20

12:32:20

00386273505TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

474.40

12:32:20

00386273506TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1432

474.60

13:17:02

00386279973TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

474.60

13:17:02

00386279974TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

474.60

13:17:02

00386279975TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

474.40

13:17:02

00386279976TRLO0.1.1

XLON

145

474.20

13:17:04

00386279988TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1432

474.40

13:27:03

00386281991TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

474.40

13:27:03

00386281992TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

474.40

13:27:03

00386281993TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

473.80

13:37:18

00386283636TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

473.80

13:37:18

00386283637TRLO0.1.1

XLON

500

473.80

13:37:18

00386283639TRLO0.1.1

XLON

753

473.80

13:37:18

00386283638TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

473.80

13:37:18

00386283640TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1253

473.60

13:43:25

00386284829TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

473.60

13:43:25

00386284830TRLO0.1.1

XLON

207

473.60

13:43:25

00386284831TRLO0.1.1

XLON

112

473.60

13:43:27

00386284834TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

473.60

13:43:27

00386284835TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

473.40

14:03:50

00386288383TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

473.40

14:03:50

00386288384TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1253

473.40

14:03:50

00386288385TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

473.40

14:03:50

00386288387TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

473.40

14:03:50

00386288386TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

473.20

14:03:55

00386288410TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

473.20

14:03:55

00386288411TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

473.20

14:04:38

00386288615TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

473.00

14:04:43

00386288654TRLO0.1.1

XLON

330

473.00

14:04:43

00386288655TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

473.20

14:04:43

00386288656TRLO0.1.1

XLON

365

473.20

14:04:43

00386288657TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1456

472.20

14:04:45

00386288660TRLO0.1.1

XLON

112

472.20

14:04:45

00386288661TRLO0.1.1

XLON

67

472.20

14:04:45

00386288662TRLO0.1.1

XLON

19

472.20

14:04:45

00386288663TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

472.20

14:06:59

00386289112TRLO0.1.1

XLON

330

472.20

14:06:59

00386289113TRLO0.1.1

XLON

177

472.20

14:07:05

00386289133TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

472.20

14:07:05

00386289134TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

472.20

14:07:10

00386289152TRLO0.1.1

XLON

177

472.20

14:07:10

00386289151TRLO0.1.1

XLON

204

471.60

14:12:24

00386290952TRLO0.1.1

XLON

167

471.60

14:12:24

00386290954TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1432

471.60

14:12:24

00386290953TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1432

471.40

14:33:30

00386298477TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

471.40

14:33:30

00386298478TRLO0.1.1

XLON

160

471.40

14:33:30

00386298479TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

471.40

14:33:30

00386298480TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

471.40

14:33:30

00386298481TRLO0.1.1

XLON

157

471.40

14:33:30

00386298482TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

471.40

14:33:30

00386298483TRLO0.1.1

XLON

178

471.00

14:35:22

00386299448TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1432

471.00

14:35:22

00386299449TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1106

470.40

14:37:19

00386300566TRLO0.1.1

XLON

326

470.40

14:37:19

00386300567TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1432

469.60

14:44:06

00386304315TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

469.60

14:44:06

00386304316TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1024

469.60

14:45:18

00386305615TRLO0.1.1

XLON

176

473.00

15:01:15

00386319638TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

473.00

15:04:59

00386321765TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

473.00

15:06:36

00386323050TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

472.00

15:12:22

00386326523TRLO0.1.1

XLON

59

472.00

15:12:22

00386326525TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

472.00

15:12:22

00386326524TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

472.00

15:12:22

00386326526TRLO0.1.1

XLON

46

472.00

15:12:22

00386326528TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1253

472.00

15:12:22

00386326527TRLO0.1.1

XLON

133

472.00

15:12:22

00386326529TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

472.00

15:30:59

00386344589TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

472.00

15:30:59

00386344590TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

472.00

15:30:59

00386344591TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1130

472.00

15:30:59

00386344592TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

472.00

15:30:59

00386344593TRLO0.1.1

XLON

302

472.00

15:30:59

00386344594TRLO0.1.1

XLON

136

471.80

15:30:59

00386344595TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

471.80

15:51:44

00386360386TRLO0.1.1

XLON

537

472.00

16:10:32

00386373472TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

472.00

16:10:32

00386373474TRLO0.1.1

XLON

358

472.00

16:10:32

00386373473TRLO0.1.1

XLON

271

472.00

16:10:32

00386373475TRLO0.1.1

XLON

799

472.00

16:10:32

00386373476TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1170

472.00

16:10:32

00386373477TRLO0.1.1

XLON

89

471.80

16:12:08

00386374668TRLO0.1.1

XLON

117

472.00

16:14:40

00386376461TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

472.00

16:14:40

00386376463TRLO0.1.1

XLON

308

472.00

16:14:40

00386376462TRLO0.1.1

XLON

49

472.00

16:18:28

00386379213TRLO0.1.1

XLON

31

472.00

16:18:28

00386379214TRLO0.1.1

XLON

37

472.60

16:20:32

00386380584TRLO0.1.1

XLON

263

472.60

16:20:32

00386380585TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

472.60

16:20:32

00386380586TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

472.60

16:20:32

00386380587TRLO0.1.1

XLON

173

472.60

16:20:46

00386380775TRLO0.1.1

XLON

154

472.60

16:20:49

00386380826TRLO0.1.1

XLON

103

472.60

16:20:55

00386380905TRLO0.1.1

XLON

112

472.60

16:21:28

00386381455TRLO0.1.1

XLON

169

472.60

16:21:35

00386381566TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

472.20

16:24:13

00386383922TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

472.20

16:24:13

00386383924TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1790

472.20

16:24:13

00386383923TRLO0.1.1

XLON

358

472.20

16:24:13

00386383925TRLO0.1.1

XLON

285

471.80

16:24:13

00386383926TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

471.20

16:27:25

00386386140TRLO0.1.1

XLON

243

471.20

16:27:25

00386386141TRLO0.1.1

XLON

179

471.20

16:27:25

00386386143TRLO0.1.1

XLON

194

471.20

16:27:25

00386386142TRLO0.1.1

XLON

118

471.00

16:29:38

00386387738TRLO0.1.1

XLON

13

471.00

16:29:38

00386387739TRLO0.1.1

XLON

17

471.00

16:29:38

00386387741TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

471.00

16:29:38

00386387740TRLO0.1.1

XLON

334

471.00

16:29:38

00386387743TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.