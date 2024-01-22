Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

22 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 19/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,904 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 478.60p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 469.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 473.36p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 269,942,939 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 269,942,939. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 1,270,958 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £5,962,066.98.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 473.36p 48,904 Chi-X (CHIX) 0.00p 0 BATE (BATE) 0.00p 0 Aquis (AQXE) 0.00p 0 Turquoise (TRQX) 0.00p 0

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 600 478.60 10:12:35 00386248771TRLO0.1.1 XLON 653 478.60 10:12:35 00386248772TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 478.60 10:12:35 00386248773TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 478.60 10:12:35 00386248774TRLO0.1.1 XLON 95 477.40 10:12:58 00386248813TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 477.80 10:26:20 00386252417TRLO0.1.1 XLON 101 477.80 10:26:20 00386252418TRLO0.1.1 XLON 531 477.80 10:26:20 00386252419TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 477.80 10:26:20 00386252421TRLO0.1.1 XLON 800 477.80 10:26:20 00386252420TRLO0.1.1 XLON 167 477.40 10:26:20 00386252422TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 477.40 10:26:20 00386252425TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1253 477.40 11:44:34 00386267016TRLO0.1.1 XLON 216 477.40 11:44:34 00386267017TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 477.40 11:44:34 00386267018TRLO0.1.1 XLON 142 477.20 11:45:03 00386267144TRLO0.1.1 XLON 77 477.40 11:47:18 00386267474TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 476.80 11:54:25 00386268443TRLO0.1.1 XLON 607 476.80 11:54:25 00386268444TRLO0.1.1 XLON 646 476.80 11:54:25 00386268445TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 476.80 11:54:25 00386268446TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 475.60 12:04:45 00386269798TRLO0.1.1 XLON 670 475.60 12:04:45 00386269797TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 475.60 12:04:45 00386269799TRLO0.1.1 XLON 183 475.60 12:04:45 00386269800TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 475.80 12:04:53 00386269813TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1074 476.00 12:27:26 00386272768TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 476.00 12:27:26 00386272769TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 476.00 12:27:26 00386272770TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1253 475.20 12:32:20 00386273503TRLO0.1.1 XLON 228 475.20 12:32:20 00386273504TRLO0.1.1 XLON 358 475.20 12:32:20 00386273505TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 474.40 12:32:20 00386273506TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1432 474.60 13:17:02 00386279973TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 474.60 13:17:02 00386279974TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 474.60 13:17:02 00386279975TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 474.40 13:17:02 00386279976TRLO0.1.1 XLON 145 474.20 13:17:04 00386279988TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1432 474.40 13:27:03 00386281991TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 474.40 13:27:03 00386281992TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 474.40 13:27:03 00386281993TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 473.80 13:37:18 00386283636TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 473.80 13:37:18 00386283637TRLO0.1.1 XLON 500 473.80 13:37:18 00386283639TRLO0.1.1 XLON 753 473.80 13:37:18 00386283638TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 473.80 13:37:18 00386283640TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1253 473.60 13:43:25 00386284829TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 473.60 13:43:25 00386284830TRLO0.1.1 XLON 207 473.60 13:43:25 00386284831TRLO0.1.1 XLON 112 473.60 13:43:27 00386284834TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 473.60 13:43:27 00386284835TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 473.40 14:03:50 00386288383TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 473.40 14:03:50 00386288384TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1253 473.40 14:03:50 00386288385TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 473.40 14:03:50 00386288387TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 473.40 14:03:50 00386288386TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 473.20 14:03:55 00386288410TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 473.20 14:03:55 00386288411TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 473.20 14:04:38 00386288615TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 473.00 14:04:43 00386288654TRLO0.1.1 XLON 330 473.00 14:04:43 00386288655TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 473.20 14:04:43 00386288656TRLO0.1.1 XLON 365 473.20 14:04:43 00386288657TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1456 472.20 14:04:45 00386288660TRLO0.1.1 XLON 112 472.20 14:04:45 00386288661TRLO0.1.1 XLON 67 472.20 14:04:45 00386288662TRLO0.1.1 XLON 19 472.20 14:04:45 00386288663TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 472.20 14:06:59 00386289112TRLO0.1.1 XLON 330 472.20 14:06:59 00386289113TRLO0.1.1 XLON 177 472.20 14:07:05 00386289133TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 472.20 14:07:05 00386289134TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 472.20 14:07:10 00386289152TRLO0.1.1 XLON 177 472.20 14:07:10 00386289151TRLO0.1.1 XLON 204 471.60 14:12:24 00386290952TRLO0.1.1 XLON 167 471.60 14:12:24 00386290954TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1432 471.60 14:12:24 00386290953TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1432 471.40 14:33:30 00386298477TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 471.40 14:33:30 00386298478TRLO0.1.1 XLON 160 471.40 14:33:30 00386298479TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 471.40 14:33:30 00386298480TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 471.40 14:33:30 00386298481TRLO0.1.1 XLON 157 471.40 14:33:30 00386298482TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 471.40 14:33:30 00386298483TRLO0.1.1 XLON 178 471.00 14:35:22 00386299448TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1432 471.00 14:35:22 00386299449TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1106 470.40 14:37:19 00386300566TRLO0.1.1 XLON 326 470.40 14:37:19 00386300567TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1432 469.60 14:44:06 00386304315TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 469.60 14:44:06 00386304316TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1024 469.60 14:45:18 00386305615TRLO0.1.1 XLON 176 473.00 15:01:15 00386319638TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 473.00 15:04:59 00386321765TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 473.00 15:06:36 00386323050TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 472.00 15:12:22 00386326523TRLO0.1.1 XLON 59 472.00 15:12:22 00386326525TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 472.00 15:12:22 00386326524TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 472.00 15:12:22 00386326526TRLO0.1.1 XLON 46 472.00 15:12:22 00386326528TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1253 472.00 15:12:22 00386326527TRLO0.1.1 XLON 133 472.00 15:12:22 00386326529TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 472.00 15:30:59 00386344589TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 472.00 15:30:59 00386344590TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 472.00 15:30:59 00386344591TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1130 472.00 15:30:59 00386344592TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 472.00 15:30:59 00386344593TRLO0.1.1 XLON 302 472.00 15:30:59 00386344594TRLO0.1.1 XLON 136 471.80 15:30:59 00386344595TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 471.80 15:51:44 00386360386TRLO0.1.1 XLON 537 472.00 16:10:32 00386373472TRLO0.1.1 XLON 87 472.00 16:10:32 00386373474TRLO0.1.1 XLON 358 472.00 16:10:32 00386373473TRLO0.1.1 XLON 271 472.00 16:10:32 00386373475TRLO0.1.1 XLON 799 472.00 16:10:32 00386373476TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1170 472.00 16:10:32 00386373477TRLO0.1.1 XLON 89 471.80 16:12:08 00386374668TRLO0.1.1 XLON 117 472.00 16:14:40 00386376461TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 472.00 16:14:40 00386376463TRLO0.1.1 XLON 308 472.00 16:14:40 00386376462TRLO0.1.1 XLON 49 472.00 16:18:28 00386379213TRLO0.1.1 XLON 31 472.00 16:18:28 00386379214TRLO0.1.1 XLON 37 472.60 16:20:32 00386380584TRLO0.1.1 XLON 263 472.60 16:20:32 00386380585TRLO0.1.1 XLON 24 472.60 16:20:32 00386380586TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 472.60 16:20:32 00386380587TRLO0.1.1 XLON 173 472.60 16:20:46 00386380775TRLO0.1.1 XLON 154 472.60 16:20:49 00386380826TRLO0.1.1 XLON 103 472.60 16:20:55 00386380905TRLO0.1.1 XLON 112 472.60 16:21:28 00386381455TRLO0.1.1 XLON 169 472.60 16:21:35 00386381566TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 472.20 16:24:13 00386383922TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 472.20 16:24:13 00386383924TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1790 472.20 16:24:13 00386383923TRLO0.1.1 XLON 358 472.20 16:24:13 00386383925TRLO0.1.1 XLON 285 471.80 16:24:13 00386383926TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 471.20 16:27:25 00386386140TRLO0.1.1 XLON 243 471.20 16:27:25 00386386141TRLO0.1.1 XLON 179 471.20 16:27:25 00386386143TRLO0.1.1 XLON 194 471.20 16:27:25 00386386142TRLO0.1.1 XLON 118 471.00 16:29:38 00386387738TRLO0.1.1 XLON 13 471.00 16:29:38 00386387739TRLO0.1.1 XLON 17 471.00 16:29:38 00386387741TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 471.00 16:29:38 00386387740TRLO0.1.1 XLON 334 471.00 16:29:38 00386387743TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02