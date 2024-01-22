Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.01.2024
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 04/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-01-22 08:00 CET --
PERIOD        COMPANY TICKER       EVENT          MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.01.2024 -     Lietuvos Respublikos    Government securities  VLN  
 31.03.2024      Vyriausybe         auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.01.2024 PRFoods PRFB062525A    Coupon payment date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     22.01.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls    Coupon payment date   RIG  
            ASTB005027A                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     24.01.2024 Medicinos bankas      Coupon payment date   VLN  
            OPMB070025A                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     24.01.2024 Integre Trans       Extraordinary General  VLN  
            INTRFLOT26FA        Meeting            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.01.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA  Coupon payment date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     25.01.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA  Coupon payment date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     26.01.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L    Interim report, 12    VLN  
                         months            



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
