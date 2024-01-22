Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 04/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-01-22 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2024 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.01.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls Coupon payment date RIG ASTB005027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2024 Medicinos bankas Coupon payment date VLN OPMB070025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2024 Integre Trans Extraordinary General VLN INTRFLOT26FA Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT24FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.01.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.