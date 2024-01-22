VISIOMED GROUP strengthens its leadership team to support its strong development in the Gulf countries: Clément Pacaud is appointed Group CEO

Paris, January 22, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, announces the appointment of Clément Pacaud as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group. At 34 years old, Clément brings over 12 years of experience, with 10 years spent in the Gulf countries, overseeing businesses, driving financial and operational strategies, managing acquisitions, structuring complex international joint ventures, and guiding high-growth technological startups and industrial enterprises. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Lahab, a company within the EDGE group (a UAE-based conglomerate specializing in defense, aerospace, and new technologies), where he led the restructuring of this strategic asset in Abu Dhabi. Since 2022, he has been the Chief Financial Officer of the private equity firm Perpetua Investment Group in Dubai.

"Clément, with his in-depth knowledge of the region and expertise in developing technological business, is a valuable addition to Visiomed Group. Based in Dubai, he will closely oversee the growth of our business and our geographical expansion in the Middle East," stated Guillaume Bremond, Chairman of Visiomed Group. "This appointment strengthens the leadership team and marks a new milestone in the strategic shift initiated in 2021."

Two years ago, Visiomed Group initiated a profound transformation through a development strategy targeting new markets, particularly in the Persian Gulf. This involved structuring its activities around the operation of digital medical screening centers since the acquisition of Smart Salem in the United Arab Emirates and strengthening its managerial teams where these centers are operated. Clément Pacaud's appointment reflects the group's commitment to making the Middle East the central hub for its commercial and strategic operations. In 2023, Smart Salem experienced significant growth with a 41% increase in medical tests compared to 2022, the opening of a third medical analysis center in March, and the launch of a new personalized health check-up offering, and the incorporation of Smart Health in Saudi Arabia.

Thomas Picquette will remain alongside Clément Pacaud as the Secretary-General, tasked with supporting the group's development, optimizing the group's investment capacity, and managing consolidation and reporting matters. The board is now composed of Guillaume Bremond (Chairman), Clement Pacaud (CEO)[1], Anne Gaignard, and Paul Amsellem.

This new geographical structuring reflects the management's ambition to unleash the full potential of the group by leveraging its technological subsidiaries to become a key player in prevention and precision medicine in the Middle East.

About Visiomed Group

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

CONTACTS

[1] The co-option of Clément Pacaud as Board member will be put to the vote of shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

