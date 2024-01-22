Anzeige
Montag, 22.01.2024
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
22.01.24
08:08 Uhr
0,800 Euro
-0,130
-13,98 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
22.01.2024 | 08:31
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells industrial unit at 9.5% premium to valuation

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells industrial unit at 9.5% premium to valuation 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells industrial unit at 9.5% premium to valuation 
22-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
22 January 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT sells industrial unit at 9.5% premium to valuation 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified 
portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of an industrial unit in 
Milton Keynes for GBP8.0m, representing a 9.5% or GBP0.7m premium to the 30 September 2023 valuation. 
 
Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's 
external fund manager), said: "During our nine years of ownership, we were able to generate a healthy and growing level 
of income from this asset. We made the decision to crystallise a profit for our shareholders and we expect to use the 
sale proceeds towards repaying the Company's existing revolving debt facility. This will further reduce our interest 
costs and allow the Company to fund future improvements to the remaining portfolio." 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  298663 
EQS News ID:  1819289 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
