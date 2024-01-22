DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 January 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.440 GBP1.232 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.426 GBP1.226 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.434254 GBP1.229798

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,285,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1757 1.440 XDUB 09:09:59 00068525682TRLO0 686 1.436 XDUB 09:15:31 00068525815TRLO0 1543 1.436 XDUB 09:15:31 00068525816TRLO0 1739 1.436 XDUB 09:15:31 00068525817TRLO0 4628 1.426 XDUB 10:34:45 00068528338TRLO0 1757 1.436 XDUB 12:31:05 00068531049TRLO0 2126 1.436 XDUB 12:31:05 00068531050TRLO0 1757 1.436 XDUB 12:57:05 00068531932TRLO0 2362 1.436 XDUB 12:57:05 00068531933TRLO0 1757 1.436 XDUB 12:57:05 00068531934TRLO0 1757 1.436 XDUB 12:57:05 00068531935TRLO0 1400 1.436 XDUB 12:57:05 00068531936TRLO0 2000 1.436 XDUB 13:10:26 00068532539TRLO0 3487 1.436 XDUB 13:10:26 00068532540TRLO0 2869 1.432 XDUB 13:53:51 00068534448TRLO0 788 1.432 XDUB 13:53:51 00068534449TRLO0 3514 1.436 XDUB 14:19:20 00068535897TRLO0 277 1.436 XDUB 14:19:20 00068535898TRLO0 429 1.436 XDUB 14:19:20 00068535899TRLO0 2438 1.436 XDUB 14:19:20 00068535900TRLO0 2143 1.436 XDUB 14:31:11 00068536436TRLO0 1000 1.436 XDUB 14:31:11 00068536437TRLO0 766 1.436 XDUB 14:31:11 00068536438TRLO0 4527 1.436 XDUB 14:39:14 00068536826TRLO0 790 1.436 XDUB 14:39:14 00068536827TRLO0 3577 1.436 XDUB 14:39:14 00068536828TRLO0 4281 1.434 XDUB 14:39:14 00068536831TRLO0 2000 1.428 XDUB 15:06:23 00068537988TRLO0 1900 1.428 XDUB 15:06:23 00068537989TRLO0 1400 1.430 XDUB 15:06:23 00068537990TRLO0 1489 1.430 XDUB 15:06:23 00068537991TRLO0 1120 1.434 XDUB 15:19:42 00068538651TRLO0 1120 1.434 XDUB 15:19:42 00068538652TRLO0 4 1.432 XDUB 15:32:14 00068539261TRLO0 980 1.432 XDUB 15:32:14 00068539262TRLO0 738 1.432 XDUB 15:32:14 00068539263TRLO0 1100 1.432 XDUB 15:32:14 00068539264TRLO0 1100 1.432 XDUB 15:32:14 00068539265TRLO0 163 1.432 XDUB 15:32:14 00068539266TRLO0 3939 1.434 XDUB 15:56:49 00068540277TRLO0 180 1.436 XDUB 16:06:07 00068540766TRLO0 1100 1.436 XDUB 16:11:51 00068541285TRLO0 3300 1.436 XDUB 16:11:51 00068541286TRLO0 77 1.436 XDUB 16:11:51 00068541287TRLO0 643 1.436 XDUB 16:11:51 00068541288TRLO0 208 1.436 XDUB 16:12:51 00068541366TRLO0 1284 1.436 XDUB 16:12:51 00068541367TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1953 122.60 XLON 09:40:24 00068526494TRLO0 1706 122.60 XLON 09:40:24 00068526493TRLO0 1613 123.00 XLON 13:32:18 00068533208TRLO0 1910 123.00 XLON 13:32:18 00068533209TRLO0 674 123.00 XLON 13:32:18 00068533210TRLO0 435 123.00 XLON 13:32:18 00068533211TRLO0 2586 123.00 XLON 13:32:18 00068533212TRLO0 3737 123.20 XLON 14:39:14 00068536825TRLO0 855 123.00 XLON 14:39:14 00068536829TRLO0 3131 123.00 XLON 14:39:14 00068536830TRLO0 1700 123.00 XLON 15:19:42 00068538649TRLO0 430 123.00 XLON 15:27:33 00068539034TRLO0 2080 123.00 XLON 15:27:33 00068539035TRLO0 1095 123.00 XLON 15:28:49 00068539067TRLO0 34 123.00 XLON 16:18:28 00068541654TRLO0 1061 123.20 XLON 16:25:24 00068542130TRLO0

