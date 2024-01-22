Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.01.24
08:08 Uhr
1,428 Euro
+0,012
+0,85 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4201,46609:37
Dow Jones News
22.01.2024 | 08:31
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
22 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 January 2024 it purchased a total of 105,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.440     GBP1.232 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.426     GBP1.226 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.434254    GBP1.229798

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 653,285,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1757       1.440         XDUB      09:09:59      00068525682TRLO0 
686       1.436         XDUB      09:15:31      00068525815TRLO0 
1543       1.436         XDUB      09:15:31      00068525816TRLO0 
1739       1.436         XDUB      09:15:31      00068525817TRLO0 
4628       1.426         XDUB      10:34:45      00068528338TRLO0 
1757       1.436         XDUB      12:31:05      00068531049TRLO0 
2126       1.436         XDUB      12:31:05      00068531050TRLO0 
1757       1.436         XDUB      12:57:05      00068531932TRLO0 
2362       1.436         XDUB      12:57:05      00068531933TRLO0 
1757       1.436         XDUB      12:57:05      00068531934TRLO0 
1757       1.436         XDUB      12:57:05      00068531935TRLO0 
1400       1.436         XDUB      12:57:05      00068531936TRLO0 
2000       1.436         XDUB      13:10:26      00068532539TRLO0 
3487       1.436         XDUB      13:10:26      00068532540TRLO0 
2869       1.432         XDUB      13:53:51      00068534448TRLO0 
788       1.432         XDUB      13:53:51      00068534449TRLO0 
3514       1.436         XDUB      14:19:20      00068535897TRLO0 
277       1.436         XDUB      14:19:20      00068535898TRLO0 
429       1.436         XDUB      14:19:20      00068535899TRLO0 
2438       1.436         XDUB      14:19:20      00068535900TRLO0 
2143       1.436         XDUB      14:31:11      00068536436TRLO0 
1000       1.436         XDUB      14:31:11      00068536437TRLO0 
766       1.436         XDUB      14:31:11      00068536438TRLO0 
4527       1.436         XDUB      14:39:14      00068536826TRLO0 
790       1.436         XDUB      14:39:14      00068536827TRLO0 
3577       1.436         XDUB      14:39:14      00068536828TRLO0 
4281       1.434         XDUB      14:39:14      00068536831TRLO0 
2000       1.428         XDUB      15:06:23      00068537988TRLO0 
1900       1.428         XDUB      15:06:23      00068537989TRLO0 
1400       1.430         XDUB      15:06:23      00068537990TRLO0 
1489       1.430         XDUB      15:06:23      00068537991TRLO0 
1120       1.434         XDUB      15:19:42      00068538651TRLO0 
1120       1.434         XDUB      15:19:42      00068538652TRLO0 
4        1.432         XDUB      15:32:14      00068539261TRLO0 
980       1.432         XDUB      15:32:14      00068539262TRLO0 
738       1.432         XDUB      15:32:14      00068539263TRLO0 
1100       1.432         XDUB      15:32:14      00068539264TRLO0 
1100       1.432         XDUB      15:32:14      00068539265TRLO0 
163       1.432         XDUB      15:32:14      00068539266TRLO0 
3939       1.434         XDUB      15:56:49      00068540277TRLO0 
180       1.436         XDUB      16:06:07      00068540766TRLO0 
1100       1.436         XDUB      16:11:51      00068541285TRLO0 
3300       1.436         XDUB      16:11:51      00068541286TRLO0 
77        1.436         XDUB      16:11:51      00068541287TRLO0 
643       1.436         XDUB      16:11:51      00068541288TRLO0 
208       1.436         XDUB      16:12:51      00068541366TRLO0 
1284       1.436         XDUB      16:12:51      00068541367TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1953       122.60        XLON      09:40:24      00068526494TRLO0 
1706       122.60        XLON      09:40:24      00068526493TRLO0 
1613       123.00        XLON      13:32:18      00068533208TRLO0 
1910       123.00        XLON      13:32:18      00068533209TRLO0 
674       123.00        XLON      13:32:18      00068533210TRLO0 
435       123.00        XLON      13:32:18      00068533211TRLO0 
2586       123.00        XLON      13:32:18      00068533212TRLO0 
3737       123.20        XLON      14:39:14      00068536825TRLO0 
855       123.00        XLON      14:39:14      00068536829TRLO0 
3131       123.00        XLON      14:39:14      00068536830TRLO0 
1700       123.00        XLON      15:19:42      00068538649TRLO0 
430       123.00        XLON      15:27:33      00068539034TRLO0 
2080       123.00        XLON      15:27:33      00068539035TRLO0 
1095       123.00        XLON      15:28:49      00068539067TRLO0 
34        123.00        XLON      16:18:28      00068541654TRLO0 
1061       123.20        XLON      16:25:24      00068542130TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  298662 
EQS News ID:  1819287 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819287&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.