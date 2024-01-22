LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote PLC (BOY.L), a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services, Monday announced its decision to buy back shares of up to 60 million pounds.
The company said lower than anticipated spend on the acquisition of Lake City HT, as well as strong balance sheet support its buyback, which is expected to commence on March 18.
The acquisition, which was completed on January 19, is expected to add to earnings in 2024, Bodycote said in a statement.
