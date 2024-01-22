

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices declined for the seventh straight month in December, and at a faster pace, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 4.4 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.3 percent decline in November.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased by 0.8 percent in December.



Compared with the same month last year, the index was most affected by price decreases in electricity and heat energy production as well as in the manufacture of wood and wood products, paper products, and food products, the agency said.



Data also showed that import prices decreased by 1.0 percent monthly and by 3.3 percent annually in December. Export prices declined 0.4 percent over the month and fell 3.7 percent from a year ago.



