Montag, 22.01.2024
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
22.01.24
08:28 Uhr
17,010 Euro
+0,015
+0,09 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,11517,15009:45
17,12017,14509:45
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 09:00
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating for fourth year running

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has been awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, one of the most trusted providers of sustainability ratings for use in supply chains. This prestigious recognition places SKF in the top 1% among the more than 100,000 companies assessed worldwide for its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four key themes: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The rating identified several particular strengths across SKF's business, including policies, reporting, best in class GHG (Greenhouse gas) management system and strong decarbonization ambition with approved science-based targets.

Magnus Rosén, Head of Sustainability at SKF, says, "We are proud to have been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the fourth year running. This rating reflects not only the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves and the value chain but also how sustainability sits at the heart of SKF, embedded in our purpose, our strategy and in our strive to bring positive impact across the organization worldwide."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards, such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3912940/2552957.pdf

20240122 SKF Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Rating for fourth year running

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-remanufacturing,c3259309

SKF remanufacturing

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/magnus-rosen,c3259310

Magnus Rosen

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-awarded-ecovadis-platinum-rating-for-fourth-year-running-302040427.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
