Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion's A2L leakage detection sensors have officially been recognized by UL Solutions



22.01.2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST





Media Release 22.01.2024, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion's A2L leakage detection sensors have officially been recognized by UL Solutions

Sensirion proudly announces the recognition of its A2L leakage sensors by UL Solutions. This milestone underscores Sensirion's commitment to elevating safety standards in the HVAC industry, providing manufacturers with streamlined UL Recognized components for the evolving regulatory landscape of refrigerants. Stäfa, Switzerland - UL Listing has become vital for HVAC systems, signifying a commitment to safety standards and regulatory compliance. As HVAC manufacturers update their units to align with SNAP Rule 25, updating UL Listings is crucial. This step demonstrates that units meet safety standards, especially when incorporating lower GWP refrigerants. UL Recognized components streamline the UL Listing process, significantly reducing the compliance burden, and accelerating market readiness. We at Sensirion are therefore proud to announce that our customer specific A2L leakage sensors have been officially recognized by UL Solutions. UL Solutions has evaluated these components and found that they meet applicable UL Standards requirements. Our ongoing testing with UL Solutions is focused on securing recognition for our entire product range, emphasizing our commitment to quality and safety.



Navigating UL certification can be complex. Sensirion is committed to simplify this process for you. Contact us for guidance on UL certification or to learn how our UL Recognized A2L leakage sensors can enhance your HVAC products. Our expert team is dedicated to supporting you as you prepare for the future of HVAC technology. Learn more about our solution: Sensirion - Smart Sensor Solutions Learn more about UL Solutions: UL Solutions About Sensirion - Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.



End of Media Release

