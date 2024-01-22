Sensirion Holding AG
Media Release
22.01.2024, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz
Stäfa, Switzerland - UL Listing has become vital for HVAC systems, signifying a commitment to safety standards and regulatory compliance. As HVAC manufacturers update their units to align with SNAP Rule 25, updating UL Listings is crucial. This step demonstrates that units meet safety standards, especially when incorporating lower GWP refrigerants. UL Recognized components streamline the UL Listing process, significantly reducing the compliance burden, and accelerating market readiness.
We at Sensirion are therefore proud to announce that our customer specific A2L leakage sensors have been officially recognized by UL Solutions. UL Solutions has evaluated these components and found that they meet applicable UL Standards requirements. Our ongoing testing with UL Solutions is focused on securing recognition for our entire product range, emphasizing our commitment to quality and safety.
About Sensirion - Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions
Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1'000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company's aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.
