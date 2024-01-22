DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U37H LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2658 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3375916 CODE: U37H LN ISIN: LU1407889457 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407889457 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37H LN Sequence No.: 298724 EQS News ID: 1819625 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819625&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2024 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)