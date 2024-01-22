DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 498.4002 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 138803 CODE: CW8G LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN Sequence No.: 298775 EQS News ID: 1819735 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)