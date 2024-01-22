DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.0894 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5531078 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2023679256 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 298854 EQS News ID: 1819897 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2024 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)