DJ Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist (GOUD LN) Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.8389 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 591450 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 298865 EQS News ID: 1819919 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2024 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)