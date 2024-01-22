DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.7454 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 126391 CODE: XCOG LN ISIN: LU1981860585 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN Sequence No.: 298842 EQS News ID: 1819871 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

