DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWU LN) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2024 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 304.6287 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70101 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 298811 EQS News ID: 1819807 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2024 03:24 ET (08:24 GMT)