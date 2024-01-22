Liverpool, England--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - FXCI, an established financial institution committed to providing funding for traders globally, proudly announces a major enhancement to its funding program. Responding to the industry's need for a more efficient and less time-consuming evaluation of traders with the required facilities, FXCI has transformed its process into a single step. The company's innovative approach allows talented individuals to showcase their proficiency level in an easier way, as well as get access to the company's capital twice as fast.

FXCI recognizes the challenges associated with the traditional two-step evaluation process. To address this, the company has successfully implemented an improved system, which consists of one step, significantly reducing the time and effort required for traders to qualify for funding. With a one-step evaluation system, more traders are likely to succeed in the dynamic landscape of today's fast-paced market due to more agile and easier examination.

Founded in 2023, FXCI has been at the forefront of facilitating the growth of traders by offering them access to institutional capital. The institution's funding program focuses on identifying disciplined and consistent traders and providing them with the necessary financial support. Eligibility for funding requires traders to meet specific criteria. Once carefully tested, they will be granted access to the company's allocations.

"Financial markets are dynamic, and we understand the importance of agility in supporting traders worldwide. By reducing it to one step instead of two, we make the entire trader selection process more agile and efficient, as well as equip skilled individuals with quicker access to the resources they need," said Anton Guts, CEO of FXCI.

For more information about FXCI and its groundbreaking one-step evaluation system, please visit https://fxci.com/.

FXCI's dedication to innovation and its ability to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the trading community solidify its position as an emerging force in the financial industry. Traders and partners alike can look forward to a more streamlined and expedited evaluation process, reinforcing FXCI's reputation as a trusted partner in financial success.

About the Company - FXCI

With a mission to find as many talented traders as possible who can trade their capital, FXCI has successfully empowered over 3,000 traders since its launch. The company realizes that lack of access to funds is one of the biggest barriers for those who want to hit the next level of trading. FXCI is committed to driving positive change in the financial landscape.

