Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
22.01.24
10:22 Uhr
91,95 Euro
+1,05
+1,16 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,0092,2010:29
91,8091,9510:24
PR Newswire
22.01.2024 | 10:06
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hitachi-LG Data Storage to Sell SK hynix Heat Sink for PlayStation 5 with Exclusive Promotion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January 22, Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc., SK hynix's global distributor and manufacturing partner, is set to launch the new "Haechi H01" heat sink designed specifically for the PlayStation 5. This innovative heat sink aims to maximize the cooling performance of the high-performance P41 internal SSD, developed by SK hynix.

H01 HEATSINK

To promote the product, Hitachi-LG Data Storage is planning a global Amazon promotion starting on January 22 and ending on February 4 in 9 countries: the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

The Haechi H01 heat sink is crafted using advanced CNC machining technology and is designed as a single piece. It boasts a heat dissipation area approximately 2.3 times larger than that of a standard M.2 SSD heat sink. The bottom of the heat sink features Thermal Interface Material (TIM), resistant to deformation caused by heat and stress, thereby enhancing the product's durability.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc. has emphasized that the H01 Heatsink is tailored for high-performance gaming and can maintain stable performance by balancing fast speed and heat generation.

Additionally, Hitachi LG Data Storage plans to introduce a PlayStation 5 Slim-specific M.2 SSD heat sink from SK hynix in the near future.

About Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a collaborative business entity between Hitachi and LG Electronics, is dedicated to developing top-notch storage devices and automotive in-cabin components. As the authorized manufacturing partner and global distributor of SK hynix SSDs, Hitachi-LG Data Storage ensures the highest quality standards and reliable delivery to customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321185/H01_Press_Release_Image_001.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hitachi-lg-data-storage-to-sell-sk-hynix-heat-sink-for-playstation-5-with-exclusive-promotion-302037866.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.