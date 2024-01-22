Anzeige
22.01.2024
SuperInvestor: World's largest private equity series comes to Monaco, November 5-8

Private capital's A-list are set to gather in Monte Carlo for this year's SuperInvestor conference

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperReturn, the world's leading series of private capital events, will host its annual SuperInvestor conference in Monaco for the first time. The event, which will take place at the prestigious Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo between 5-8 November 2024, is expected to attract over 2,500 attendees from 50+ countries, including 700+ LPs and 1,400+ GPs, for four days of networking.

With unique meeting areas and outdoor networking spaces, the Grimaldi Forum is the perfect setting for the private equity industry's premier event dedicated to GP and LP relations.

"We are excited to bring SuperInvestor to Monaco for the very first time," said Dorothy Kelso, Global Head of SuperReturn. "As an important and growing financial centre, Monaco is a thriving investment hub for foreign investors, making it the perfect destination for our premier LP-GP relations-focused event. This year's conference promises unrivalled networking for the private equity universe, with the kind of influential global community only SuperInvestor can attract."

To register to attend and for more information, including details of speakers, topics and networking opportunities as they're announced, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/superinvestor/.

About SuperInvestor
SuperInvestor is the largest global private equity conference focused on LP/GP relations and part of the SuperReturn series of leading private equity events which take place across the world.

The four-day conference will bring together more than 2,500 of the industry's leading professionals from across the world to network and discuss current trends and opportunities in the global private markets.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-largest-private-equity-series-comes-to-monaco-november-5-8-302039620.html

