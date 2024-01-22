

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were notably higher on Monday after the benchmark S&P 500 hit a record peak on Friday, fueled by a rally in U.S. chipmakers and heavyweight technology stocks.



The benchmark DAX was up 116 points, or 0.70 percent, at 16,671 after ending flat with a negative bias on Friday.



Technology stocks led the bounce, with Infineon climbing nearly 2 percent.



Adidas, BMW, Bayer, Continental, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post, Porsche, Sartorius, Siemens and Zalando were up 1-2 percent.



U.S. stock futures were little changed as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he is withdrawing from the Republican party's presidential primary race and endorsing Donald Trump as the party's nominee.



Asian markets ended mixed earlier in the day, with Chinese and Hong Kong stocks falling heavily as the country's central bank left key lending rate unchanged.



