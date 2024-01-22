Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886785 | ISIN: DK0015250344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AM
Frankfurt
22.01.24
11:03 Uhr
1,562 Euro
+0,031
+2,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6101,61311:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2024 | 08:12
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S: Alm. Brand A/S - Guidance for 2024 and financial results for 2023

Guidance for 2024 and financial results for 2023

This announcement contains Alm. Brand Group profit guidance for 2024 and information about the overall financial results for 2023. The interim report for Q4 2023 will be released as announced on 8 February 2024.

Alm. Brand Group will continue the positive performance in 2024 and is expected to realise an insurance service result of DKK 1.40-1.60 billion excluding run-off gains and losses. The profit guidance includes total synergies of DKK 450 million. The expected increase relative to the result realised in 2023 is also driven by an expectedly lower level of weather-related claims and improved profitability in Personal Lines and retention of the positive momentum in Commercial Lines.

The expense ratio is expected to be about 17-17.5%, and the combined ratio excluding run-offs is expected to be about 87-89.

The investment result is expected to be about DKK 250 million based on the current estimated holding period returns on the portfolio not allocated to the hedging of provisions, with other activities expected to generate a loss of about DKK 125 million.

For 2024, Alm. Brand Group thus expects to report a consolidated pre-tax profit of DKK 1.53-1.73 billion excluding special costs.

Alm. Brand Group expects to incur special costs of about DKK 200-250 million for the integration of Codan and realisation of synergies and will, in addition, recognise amortisation charges on intangible assets in an amount of approximately DKK 360 million.

Alm. Brand Group generated insurance revenue of DKK 11.8 billion in 2023. The insurance service result was DKK 1.41 billion including run-off gains. This made for a combined ratio of 88.0 for 2023. The full-year insurance service result is generally considered to be satisfactory despite excessive weather-related claims expenses. The insurance service result reflected a sustained positive trend towards realising the financial targets in 2025. The investment result for the year was DKK 365 million, which was also satisfactory. Other income and expenses were in line with expectations and the pre-tax profit for 2023 was DKK 1.65 billion before special items and tax.

Rasmus Werner Nielsen (CEO):

"In 2023, we provided claims services for exceptionally many customers due to the unusually high number of weather-related events. I'm therefore pleased to note that we succeeded in keeping up our momentum. Our guidance for 2024 reflects that in 2024 we'll be taking another major step towards realising our financial targets for 2025."

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Mikael Bo Larsen - Senior Investor Relations Officer - mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2218 5711


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.