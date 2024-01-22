

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday, buoyed by strong gains on Wall Street overnight led by chipmakers and technology stocks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,475 after finishing marginally higher on Friday.



SDI Group shares slumped nearly 6 percent. The maker of scientific and technology products said that its Chief Executive Officer, Mike Creedon, has stepped down with effect from January 19.



Endeavour soared 6.6 percent. The gold miner said it expects production to increase by as much as 18 percent in 2024, thanks to several project start-ups due to commence in the second quarter.



Bodycote rallied 3.7 percent. The provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services announced its decision to buy back shares of up to 60 million pounds.



