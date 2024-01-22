Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 19 January 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 19 January 2024 653.90 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 654.39 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

22 January 2024