New York, New York - January 22, 2024 - AGII proudly announces the inclusion of its native cryptocurrency, AGII, on Coinbase Wallet, a prominent cryptocurrency wallet.





This integration enhances the accessibility of AGII, allowing seamless trading and management of tokens directly through the Coinbase Wallet interface. Users can now explore diverse applications for AGII, from engaging in AGII's ecosystem to unlocking premium features and services.

"Enabling AGII on Coinbase Wallet is a significant milestone, aligning with our mission to broaden access to AGII's Web3 AI solutions. This integration strengthens the AGII community and provides users with a user-friendly trading experience," said J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs.

Explore the possibilities of this integration and join AGII in creating a decentralized and inclusive AI ecosystem.

For more information about AGII and AGII trading on Coinbase Wallet, visit agii.app and coinbase.com.

About AGII:

AGII is a leading Web3 AI platform, offering advanced AI generators and tools for content creation, coding, and more. The platform is committed to democratizing access to AI and fostering innovation in the decentralized space.

About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, supporting global projects in decentralized products and services.

Media Contact:

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

media@kajlabs.com

