

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were flat to slightly lower on Monday as concerns over crude oversupply and China demand worries offset lingering Middle East tensions.



The dollar took a breather ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week, helping limit the downside.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.2 percent to $78.40 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $73.18.



OPEC member Libya has resumed producer at a major oil field after a two-week halt due to the closure of the site by protestors.



Libya's National Oil Corp. has announced the 'lifting of force majeure' and the resumption of 'full production' at AI-Sharara, which normally produces up to 315,000 barrels per day - a quarter of the country's daily oil output.



China demand worries also weighed on prices after the country's central bank kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing, signaling limited room for monetary easing in the face of growing pressure on the yuan.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken