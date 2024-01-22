

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ended his bid for a Republican Party ticket in the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis, who finished a far second to Donald Trump in the Iowa Republican caucuses, endorsed the former President.



He dropped out of the race just two days ahead of the Republican primary in New Hampshire, which is set for Tuesday.



With this, the GOP primary field has come down effectively to a direct fight between Trump and former US envoy to UN Nikki Haley.



The New Hampshire primary is crucial for both the top candidates, where, according to a new CNN poll, Trump has widened his lead over Haley.



The former South Carolina Governor said she was the only one able to beat Biden, who is an almost sure candidate to be the Democratic nominee in the November election.



Last week, Trump won a major victory in the Iowa Republican caucuses, pushing Haley to the third position.



Vivek Ramaswamy finished fourth and dropped out of the race. The biotech entrepreneur of Indian origin also endorsed Trump.



DeSantis announced his drop out in a video posted on X Sunday: 'If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it, but I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.'



He added that although he had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the Coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Dr. Anthony Fauci as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, 'Trump is superior to the current incumbent Joe Biden.'



In his opinion, a majority of Republican voters 'want to give Donald Trump another chance.'



