

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Monday amid uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in March.



Heightened geopolitical tensions, retreating bond yields and a weaker dollar helped limit the downside for bullion.



Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $2,021.22 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,023.05.



Following hawkish comments by several Fed officials in recent sessions, traded have scaled back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing in 2024.



The dollar took a breather ahead of upcoming central bank decisions in Japan and Europe, the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred PCE price index and U.S. Q4 GDP figures, and key earnings results from technology companies like Intel, IBM Corp. and Netflix.



A two-day policy meeting of the Bank of Japan got underway today.



The central bank is overwhelmingly forecast to leave its settings unchanged while announcing its decision on Tuesday.



The European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday will be closely watched, given recent hawkish commentary from top officials.



Market analysts remain skeptical of the ECB's inflation outlook and anticipate multiple cuts throughout the year.



The Bank of Canada and Norges Bank meetings this week have no expectations of any change, but Turkey's central bank could deliver the final hike of its cycle.



