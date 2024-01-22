DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (MSEX LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2024 / 11:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 179.5125 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 71002 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 298932 EQS News ID: 1820141 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2024 05:10 ET (10:10 GMT)