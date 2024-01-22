Quark Expeditions Introduces M/V Ocean Explorer to its Polar Fleet

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is excited to announce the latest addition to its industry-leading fleet: the Ocean Explorer. This 138-passenger polar expedition ship will set sail under the Quark Expeditions banner at the start of the Antarctic 2024/2025 season.

"Going beyond in the polar regions requires the best expedition team operating the best ships," says Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "And we've got both. Ocean Explorer is the perfect addition to our fleet-for adventure, for luxury, and for leading-edge technology, this purpose-built polar expedition ship truly delivers for our discerning polar explorers."

Ocean Explorer's state-of-the-art expedition technology elevates the polar experience in every way: extensive adventure capability for thrilling off-ship adventures, exceptional safety and sustainability features, plus outstanding interior space and comfort. With its distinctive X-Bow design and remarkable two-story forward lounge, Ocean Explorer sets a striking stage for unforgettable polar expeditions.

"The depth and breadth of our portfolio of innovative itineraries and polar experiences-from kayaking in Antarctica to flightseeing over the Greenland Ice Sheet-is made possible by the depth and breadth of our fleet," says White. "Maintaining such a diverse fleet of small polar ships enables guests to customize their voyage, to choose how they want to explore the Polar Regions and experience their expedition of a lifetime."

This Infinity class polar expedition ship was delivered in 2021 by Quark Expeditions' long-standing partner SunStone Maritime Group, the largest expedition-only ship-building provider in the world. Ocean Explorer's rated Ice Class 1A and PC6 place it in the same league as its soon-to-be sister ship, the technologically-advanced Ultramarine.

Quark Expeditions is currently taking bookings on Ocean Explorer for the Antarctic 2024/2025, Arctic 2025 and Antarctic 2025/2026 sailing seasons.

For more information on Ocean Explorer, please click here to visit the ship information page on the Quark Expeditions website.

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and setting foot where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

