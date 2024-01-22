Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTCQX: DOCRF) (FSE: 6PH) (the "Company" or "CloudMD"), a healthcare technology and innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, will participate at the invite only Maxim Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.

Karen Adams, CEO, and Prakash Patel, CFO, of CloudMD, will take part in a virtual fireside chat with Allen Kee, Senior Research Analyst at the Maxim Group, to discuss how CloudMD is improving health outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and benefiting healthcare providers and patients. Investors can register for the conference here.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading-edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and healthcare providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication, and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD's industry-leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical, and occupational health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, governments, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention, and return-to-work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company's comprehensive healthcare offerings.

