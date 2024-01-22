Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2024) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based revenue cycle management ("RCM") consolidator and financial service provider, is pleased to announce that TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has granted approval for the extension of the expiry dates of a total of 2,342,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued on January 21, 2022. The original expiry date of these Warrants, set for January 21, 2024, has been extended to January 21, 2025, while retaining all other terms and conditions of the original Warrants. Each Warrant remains exercisable at $1.25 per common share. The 275,380 broker warrants, issued in conjunction with the private placement on January 21, 2022, were not subject to extension and expired on January 21, 2024.

"We are delighted to announce the one-year extension of the Warrants. This strategic decision aligns with our commitment to optimizing shareholder value and reflects our confidence in the Company's future prospects. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional value to all our shareholders," said Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of Everyday People Financial Corp.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has issued an aggregate of 1,170,000 common shares pursuant to the redemption of 1,170,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"). Of which, 1,040,000 RSUs were initially granted to directors on August 31, 2022, and an additional 130,000 RSUs were granted to certain contractors on November 29, 2022. Following the RSU redemption, the Company now has 115,246,539 issued and outstanding common shares.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a revenue cycle management consolidator founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to reestablish and build credit and have access to affordable credit options. We are headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with operations in Canada and the UK. We are changing the way revenue cycle management agencies work by enhancing our client services with affordable financial products and literacy programs. Utilizing our own specialized credit facilitation products, we're helping debtors rebuild their financial health and generational wealth.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

