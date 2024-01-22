3BL Embraces New Horizons: Charlie Wilkie Appointed as CEO While Dave Armon Steps Into Executive Vice Chairman Role

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / In a significant move reflecting its growth and evolving vision, 3BL, a leader in sustainability and impact communications, today announced the appointment of Charlie Wilkie as its new chief executive officer, with Dave Armon transitioning to the role of executive vice chairman, effective immediately.

Charlie Wilkie, who joined 3BL as chief business officer in 2022, brings a 15-year international career in media, impact marketing, and communications. His leadership has been pivotal in 3BL's recent milestones, including launching a new brand strategy and innovative new product offerings, revitalizing the TriplePundit editorial platform, and expanding the 3BL community. Wilkie's expertise and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in steering the company through transformative times.

Greg Schneider, co-founder and chairman of 3BL, noted: "With Charlie at the helm, we're poised to continue our legacy of guiding top organizations in managing their brand and reputation, seizing immense opportunities ahead. His vision and track record align perfectly with our ambition to elevate our platform and services."

Under Wilkie's stewardship as chief business officer, 3BL has evolved from a content distribution and analytics platform into a leading sustainability and impact communications partner. The company's digital media arm, TriplePundit, recently refocused its editorial strategy toward solutions journalism, emphasizing innovative and evidence-based approaches to vexing environmental and social challenges.

Before 3BL, Wilkie held roles including chief revenue officer at The Huffington Post, CEO of Upworthy and Good Worldwide, and senior vice president at The Guardian. "Charlie's professional network and experiences from these high-profile roles uniquely position him to drive 3BL into an exciting new era. I have full confidence in his capabilities and vision, and he has my full support," said Armon, who has been a cornerstone of 3BL's success since joining in 2014, after serving as president of PR Newswire and Critical Mention. He will continue as executive vice chairman, supporting Wilkie, working with clients, and providing leadership at 3BL and industry events.

About 3BL

Since 2009, 3BL has cultivated a specialized community across various stakeholders in the impact space. Our team helps clients engage these audiences with adaptable and scalable technology solutions. Our platform's performance and client service are evidenced by more than 80 percent of organizations renewing their partnership with 3BL annually. Visit http://3bl.com

TriplePundit, at the forefront of reporting on people, planet and profit for nearly two decades, highlights changemakers who innovate and challenge the status quo. Our journalists provide thorough reporting and analysis, delving into the heart of social and environmental innovation in business. Visit http://triplepundit.com

