WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) announced that the New York City Department of Environmental Protection has selected an AECOM joint venture to provide inspection services for the Kensico - Eastview Connection project. The JV will oversee the delivery of the Kensico Third Conveyance Tunnel, which will supply water from the Kensico Reservoir to the Catskill-Delaware Ultra Violet Disinfection Facility in Eastview, New York.
AECOM said the project is part of a larger effort by the NYCDEP to upgrade and modernize the city's aging water supply infrastructure.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX