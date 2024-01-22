

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) announced that the New York City Department of Environmental Protection has selected an AECOM joint venture to provide inspection services for the Kensico - Eastview Connection project. The JV will oversee the delivery of the Kensico Third Conveyance Tunnel, which will supply water from the Kensico Reservoir to the Catskill-Delaware Ultra Violet Disinfection Facility in Eastview, New York.



AECOM said the project is part of a larger effort by the NYCDEP to upgrade and modernize the city's aging water supply infrastructure.



